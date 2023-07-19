WBRZ wins five awards in Mississippi-Louisiana AP Competition

JACKSON, Miss. — WBRZ News won five awards in the 2016 Mississippi-Louisiana Associated Press competition.

Winners of the 2016 Mississippi-Louisiana Associated Press broadcast, newspaper college competitions were announced Saturday at an awards presentation in Jackson.

AP-member broadcasters and newspapers in both states submitted nearly 2,000 entries in the contests conducted by the Mississippi and Louisiana AP Broadcasters and the Louisiana-Mississippi AP Media Editors.

Winners announced in Mississippi-Louisiana AP Competition

The awards honored exemplary journalistic work published and broadcast in 2016. The AP is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing about 4,000 newspapers and 5,000 broadcasters in the United States. Trending News After arrest in boyfriend's murder, woman allegedly confesses to killing another lover

One arrested after shot fired outside Livingston Parish Walmart

A full list of the winners can be found here.