90°
Latest Weather Blog
WBRZ's Sylvia Weatherspoon participating in roundtable discussion on race with BR mayor
BATON ROUGE - Sylvia Weatherspoon will join the mayor and other Black journalists from the capital area for a roundtable discussion on race relations.
The event will be livestreamed on Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's Facebook page starting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The discussion comes after weeks of protests in the Baton Rouge area, in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police.
You can find the stream of the event by clicking here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
VIDEO: Would-be thieves smash open ATM in botched heist on Florida Blvd....
-
Prospective LSU student who appeared in viral video using racial slur not...
-
Authorities search for suspect in Monday afternoon Cortana Walmart incident
-
Baton Rouge hospital running low on FDA-approved COVID-19 treatment
-
Discussion on removal of East Feliciana Confederate statue delayed to allow for...