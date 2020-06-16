90°
WBRZ's Sylvia Weatherspoon participating in roundtable discussion on race with BR mayor

BATON ROUGE - Sylvia Weatherspoon will join the mayor and other Black journalists from the capital area for a roundtable discussion on race relations.

The event will be livestreamed on Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's Facebook page starting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The discussion comes after weeks of protests in the Baton Rouge area, in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

You can find the stream of the event by clicking here.

