WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi: Find out how to watch here

3 hours 24 minutes 20 seconds ago Thursday, June 30 2022 Jun 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 2:15 PM June 30, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WBRZ's annual fireworks show above the Mississippi River will return Monday, July 4, 2022 for a 53rd year.  

Fireworks will rocket into the sky at 9 p.m. on July 4 and WBRZ will produce a live telecast of the fireworks on WBRZ Plus, the region’s only local streaming and cable news channel.  Get WBRZ Plus channel information hereWatch WBRZ Plus streaming online here.  

Watch a rebroadcast of the fireworks on WBRZ Ch. 2 at 10:30 Sunday night

WBRZ’s Fireworks on the Mississippi, sponsored by the Baton Rouge Clinic, is the Gulf Coast’s largest fireworks show.

WBRZ and the Manship family have financially supported the fireworks show from the beginning.  It has been an annual event for families and spectators for decades.

The Manship family has owned WBRZ since the station first started broadcasting in the 1950s.  It remains the city’s only locally-owned news station and is one of only two family-owned network broadcast stations in Louisiana.

The show can be seen from either side of the Mississippi River, in downtown Baton Rouge or Port Allen.

