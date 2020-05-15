WBRZ partners with area media companies in huge effort to help businesses

BATON ROUGE – WBRZ announced Friday, its advertising platforms have partnered with the MESH agency and 32 other partners to help businesses announce reopenings in phase 1.

Television, radio, print, billboard and digital media companies have agreed to be part of the campaign that will provide $250,000 in advertising value to re-ignite the local economy and help businesses get back on their feet after being shuttered for two months amid the coronavirus outbreak.

WBRZ radio partners, Guaranty Media, are also involved along with the Baton Rouge Business Report, the Advocate, Cox and other local TV and radio stations.

The media campaign will begin this weekend.

