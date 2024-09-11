73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
WBRZ Meteorologist experiences northern eye wall as Hurricane Francine makes landfall in Morgan City

Wednesday, September 11 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

MORGAN CITY -  WBRZ Storm Station Meteorologist Balin Rogers was reporting from Morgan City right as Hurricane Francine came ashore as a Category 2 storm.

He reported as the winds went "above the [government] building" and "around the building" he was reporting nearby. He also said the winds were trying to "blow him around a little bit."

Stay tuned to Channel 2 for more storm coverage. Click here to stream our 24-hour newscast.

