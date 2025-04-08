72°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: Know Your Rights event with Southern University
BATON ROUGE - This Thursday, Southern University Criminal Justice Club is hosting an event for the student body to educate them on their rights when they encounter law enforcement.
The event will be hosted from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Higgins Atrium. Former Judge C. Hunter King will moderate the event and help students learn how to interact with law enforcement on and off campus.
Trending News
King spoke with Mia Monet on 2une In Tuesday morning to preview the event.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Scientists genetically engineer wolves with white hair and muscular jaws like the...
-
Voting is open for Dancing for Big Buddy, and a familiar face...
-
Ponchatoula PD makes second arrest in attempted murder, armed robbery
-
2une In Previews: Know Your Rights event with Southern University
-
High school culinary students will serve three-course meal at local restaurant
Sports Video
-
Southern football making final preparations for annual Spring game
-
LSU women's hoops making moves in the transfer portal
-
Former LSU star Sylvia Fowles selected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of...
-
LSU's Aneesah Morrow wins Katrina McClain award for being the nation's top...
-
LSU men's basketball signs fifth transfer portal player for 2025-26 season