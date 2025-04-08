2une In Previews: Know Your Rights event with Southern University

72°
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - This Thursday, Southern University Criminal Justice Club is hosting an event for the student body to educate them on their rights when they encounter law enforcement. 

The event will be hosted from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Higgins Atrium. Former Judge C. Hunter King will moderate the event and help students learn how to interact with law enforcement on and off campus. 

King spoke with Mia Monet on 2une In Tuesday morning to preview the event. 

