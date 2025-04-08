Judge orders third sanity hearing ahead of trial for convicted killer Ryan Sharpe

BATON ROUGE - Despite already being sentenced to life in prison in an East Feliciana courtroom last year, Ryan Sharpe still has to face a jury for the murder he's accused of in East Baton Rouge.

Sharpe was convicted of the murder of Brad Defranchesi and is also accused of killing Tommy Bass and former BREC commissioner Carroll Breeden.

Breeden was shot to death while doing yard work at his home on Port Hudson-Pride Road.

According to Sharpe himself, he shot the men because the FBI gave him hunting tags to do so.

In the East Feliciana trial, he pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Sharpe's attorney Thomas Damico has maintained his client is not mentally competent. However, he was found competent twice before after two sanity hearings.

On Tuesday, a Judge Collette Greggs ordered a third sanity hearing.

As jury selection was about to begin on Monday, Sharpe exclaimed that he wanted to fire Damico and told the judge he believes he should be housed in federal prison because he says he works for the FBI. He also mentioned his wife, who according to prosecutors, does not exist.

The state says it was all a rouse.

District Attorney Hillar Moore sent a statement saying he disagrees with the court's ruling and that Sharpe "was able to manipulate the justice department by his bizarre performance on the day of trial after previously having been determined to be competent on two occasions following extensive evaluations."

"Although the court is given wide latitude and discretion in making this decision, it is our respectful position that the decision is in contravention of the defendant's documented history of manipulating the system and that his manipulation continues to cause added pain to the victim’s family and delay justice," Moore said.