Four arrested after reports of shots fired at Vincent, 4H Club roads
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies arrested four people after reports of shots fired at Vincent and 4H Club roads, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
Officials said the incident happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday and no injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
