Three displaced after house fire on Lula Avenue due to unattended space heater

BATON ROUGE - Three people were displaced after a house fire on Lula Avenue Tuesday afternoon, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Officials said the fire was caused by an unattended space heater placed too close to combustible materials. The occupant had evacuated and smoke was visible by the time fire crews arrived.

The fire was contained to a bedroom and the rest of the home sustained smoke and water damage.