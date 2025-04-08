72°
Latest Weather Blog
Voting is open for Dancing for Big Buddy, and a familiar face is on the ballot!
BATON ROUGE - It's that time of year again! Dancing for Big Buddy is a way to support youth mentoring programs in the capital city.
This year, another familiar face is on the ballot: WBRZ's own Mia Monet is up for the title of Star Dancer!
Votes are $10 each and all proceeds are tax-deductible and go toward supporting the youth in Baton Rouge through the Big Buddy program.
Cast your votes here!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Scientists genetically engineer wolves with white hair and muscular jaws like the...
-
Voting is open for Dancing for Big Buddy, and a familiar face...
-
Ponchatoula PD makes second arrest in attempted murder, armed robbery
-
2une In Previews: Know Your Rights event with Southern University
-
High school culinary students will serve three-course meal at local restaurant
Sports Video
-
Southern football making final preparations for annual Spring game
-
LSU women's hoops making moves in the transfer portal
-
Former LSU star Sylvia Fowles selected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of...
-
LSU's Aneesah Morrow wins Katrina McClain award for being the nation's top...
-
LSU men's basketball signs fifth transfer portal player for 2025-26 season