52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WBRZ Investigative Unit: Inmate serving time in Dixon Correctional Institute dies of overdose

1 hour 27 minutes 51 seconds ago Monday, December 29 2025 Dec 29, 2025 December 29, 2025 12:02 PM December 29, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

JACKSON — Last week, an inmate died in Dixon Correctional Institute, sources told the WBRZ Investigative Unit on Monday.

Tyran Jones, 33, died in Dixon on Dec. 21. His cause of death was ruled a drug overdose, sources added. 

Another inmate, Kenneth Proctor, died unexpectedly on Dec. 7. 

The WBRZ Investigative Unit has requested data on deaths at Dixon for the entire year of 2025.

Trending News

The Investigative Unit has previously reported on several deaths in Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in 2025. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days