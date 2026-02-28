Cyclist struck by vehicle on La. Highway 75 near East Iberville School, one arrested

ST. GABRIEL — A man was arrested after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle on La. Highway 75 near East Iberville Elementary and High School on Saturday morning, according to the St. Gabriel Police Department.

63-year-old Gregory Noyel of St. Gabriel was arrested on multiple charges including felony hit and run, negligent injury and felony criminal damage to property.

Officers said the cyclist sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.