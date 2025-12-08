Elayn Hunt inmate dies inside facility, fifth unexpected death in 3 months

ST. GABRIEL - Another Elayn Hunt Correctional Center inmate died Sunday, marking the fifth unexpected death inside the facility over the past three months.

The Department of Corrections said Justin Rice died Dec. 7 and an autopsy has been ordered.

Sources tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit that Rice's death was drug-related.

Since late September, five inmates have unexpectedly died inside the facility. De'Troit Draper, 30, died Nov. 24, Daniel Burton died Sept. 26, Kevon Matthews died Oct. 16 and Michael Johnson died Oct. 17.

DOC says six other Elayn Hunt inmates have died in that timeframe, but autopsies were not requested because of "the inmates’ existing medical condition."

DOC says the following inmates have died due to pre-existing medical conditions:

- Rodger Javers, 50, died on Sept. 23

- Duke Alsobrook, 56, died on Oct. 5

- Jerry Selvage, 60, died on Oct. 5

- William Hilton, 62, died on Oct. 7

- Percy Wallace, 71, died on Oct. 12

- Edward Bodely, 73, died on Oct. 13