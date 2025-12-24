68°
Latest Weather Blog
WBRZ Investigative Unit: Inmate dead from suspected overdose at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center
ST. GABRIEL - One day after video leaked to the Investigative Unit showed deadly drugs allegedly being manufactured in a cell, sources say an inmate has died from a suspected overdose.
No identification was given for the inmate. This is the seventh unexpected inmate death since the end of September.
Earlier in December, the Department of Corrections said it "acknowledges that the correctional facility has seen an uptick in unexpected deaths over the last several months."
Trending News
WBRZ reached out to officials at the Department of Corrections for more information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Home destroyed in early morning fire on Lori Burgess Avenue
-
One juvenile injured in Christmas Eve shooting on Seneca Street
-
Gayle Rome has been building Christmas bonfires for decades, but this year's...
-
St. James Parish prepares to light Papa Noel's way with traditional levee...
-
EBR Schools gets ready for Bob Pettit Boys Basketball Tournament at BRCC
Sports Video
-
EBR Schools gets ready for Bob Pettit Boys Basketball Tournament at BRCC
-
Lane Kiffin releases LSU Football coaching lineup for 2026 season
-
A second LSU offensive lineman plans to enter the transfer portal
-
LSU's Grace Knox wins SEC Freshman of the Week
-
Chiefs considering a move to Kansas from Missouri