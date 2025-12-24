68°
WBRZ Investigative Unit: Inmate dead from suspected overdose at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center

1 hour 2 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, December 24 2025 Dec 24, 2025 December 24, 2025 6:30 PM December 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ST. GABRIEL - One day after video leaked to the Investigative Unit showed deadly drugs allegedly being manufactured in a cell, sources say an inmate has died from a suspected overdose.

No identification was given for the inmate. This is the seventh unexpected inmate death since the end of September.

Earlier in December, the Department of Corrections said it "acknowledges that the correctional facility has seen an uptick in unexpected deaths over the last several months."

WBRZ reached out to officials at the Department of Corrections for more information.

