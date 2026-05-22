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Port Allen Police investigating after body found along Oaks Avenue

1 hour 11 minutes 9 seconds ago Friday, May 22 2026 May 22, 2026 May 22, 2026 9:27 AM May 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — Port Allen Police are investigating after a man's body was found near Rivault Memorial Park on Friday morning. 

Shortly after 9 a.m., police told WBRZ that units responded to reports of a body near the intersection of Oaks and South Jefferson avenues.

By 9:50 a.m., Port Allen Police said they were still investigating and were not ready to give a statement regarding the body.

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