19 Louisiana towns earn national Main Street accreditation, Nungesser announces

St. Francisville - louisianamainstreet.org

BATON ROUGE — Nineteen Louisiana communities have been recognized as Accredited Main Street America programs for their work in preservation-based economic development and downtown revitalization.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Louisiana Main Street made the announcement Thursday, saying the communities met rigorous performance standards set by the National Main Street Center.

The 19 Louisiana communities are among 838 programs nationwide to receive the designation, which is described as the organization's highest designation tier.

"Our historic downtowns are more than gathering places, they are engines of economic development and community pride," Nungesser said. "These programs help attract investment, support local businesses, create jobs and preserve the historic charm that makes Louisiana unlike anywhere else in the world."

The 19 recognized communities are:

- Abbeville Main Street in Acadia Parish

- Columbia Main Street in Caldwell Parish

- Crowley Main Street in Acadia Parish

- Denham Springs Main Street in Livingston Parish

- Hammond Downtown Development District in Tangipahoa Parish

- Main Street Homer in Claiborne Parish

- Leesville Main Street in Vernon Parish

- Lower Ninth Ward Main Street in New Orleans

- Monroe Main Street in Ouachita Parish

- Morgan City Main Street in St. Mary Parish

- Natchitoches Main Street in Natchitoches Parish

- New Iberia Main Street in Iberia Parish

- New Roads Main Street in Pointe Coupee Parish

- Opelousas Main Street in St. Landry Parish

- Ruston Main Street in Lincoln Parish

- Olde Towne Slidell Main Street in St. Tammany Parish

- St. Francisville Main Street in West Feliciana Parish

- West Monroe Main Street in Ouachita Parish

- Winnsboro Main Street in Franklin Parish.

The Louisiana Main Street program said it has surpassed $1 billion in combined public and private investment statewide. Additional achievements include the creation of 17,587 net new jobs, 4,108 net new businesses, more than $613 million invested in new construction and building rehabilitation and more than 1.3 million volunteer hours contributed.