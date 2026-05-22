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$$$ Best Bets: Conference Finals in the NBA & NHL Playoffs
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA and NHL playoffs, WNBA, college baseball and the MLB!
Friday
NBA Playoffs:
Thunder @ Spurs: Spurs -1.5
College Baseball:
Pittsburgh @ Florida State: Florida State -1.5
Dallas Baptist @ Missouri State: Dallas Baptist ML
Arkansas @ Texas: o10.5 Total Runs
New Mexico @ San Diego State: San Diego State -1.5
Oklahoma State @ Kansas: Kansas +1.5
Auburn @ Texas A&M: Auburn ML
WNBA:
Valkyries @ Fever: Fever -5.5
Wings @ Dream: Wings +5.5
Sun @ Storm: Storm -1.5
MLB:
Cardinals @ Reds: u9.5 Total Runs
Guardians @ Phillies: Phillies ML
Pirates @ Blue Jays: Blue Jays ML
Twins @ Red Sox: Red Sox ML
Nationals @ Braves: o8.5 Total Runs
Rangers @ Angels: Rangers ML
NHL Playoffs:
Golden Knights @ Avalanche
Trending News
Saturday
NBA Playoffs:
Knicks @ Cavaliers: Cavaliers -2.5
College Baseball:
TBD
MLB:
TBD
WNBA:
TBD
NHL Playoffs:
Canadiens @ Hurricanes: o5.5 Total Goals
Sunday
NBA Playoffs:
TBD
College Baseball:
TBD
WNBA:
TBD
MLB:
TBD
NHL Playoffs:
TBD
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