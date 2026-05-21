FBI agents seen removing boxes from Denham Springs nonprofit organization

DENHAM SPRINGS — FBI agents were seen removing boxes from a Denham Springs nonprofit organization's building.

Video shows agents loading dozens of boxes into vans at St. Amant's DCH, short for Daycare Home Food Program, around 4:30 on Tuesday afternoon.

Denham Springs resident Arden Hubbard said local police did respond as well, but they left after more FBI agents showed up.

According to Hubbard, "At first we honestly thought they were searching for a dangerous person or criminal because you just do not randomly see FBI rolling around our town like that. There had to be 20+ people going in and out of that office all day, working from the parking lot, their vehicles, and inside the building."

WBRZ reached out to several local law enforcement agencies, all of which denied involvement in the operation. Calls to St. Amant's DHS were not returned.

The FBI sent us a statement saying, "the FBI is present near Business Park Avenue in Denham Springs conducting court authorized law enforcement activity. There is no threat to public safety."