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Fire crews respond to garage fire on Goodwood Avenue in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE— Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a garage fire early Friday morning.
The fire happened just after midnight on Goodwood Avenue.
Fire officials said that the fire was coming from a shed, and it started along a wall where some appliances were plugged in.
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No injuries were reported.
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