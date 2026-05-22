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1 person critically injured after Friday morning crash along La. 308 in Donaldsonville
DONALDSONVILLE — One person is critically injured after a Friday morning crash along La. 308 in Donaldsonville.
The two-vehicle crash happened around 11:40 a.m. along La. 308 near the La. 945 loop, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.
The roadway was closed after the crash, with delays expected, deputies added.
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