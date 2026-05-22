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Marine reservist-turned deputy who stopped Baton Rouge bank robbery recognized as 'Hometown Hero'
BATON ROUGE - An East Baton Rouge Parish deputy was recognized as a "hometown hero" as part of an initiative celebrating the United States' 250th anniversary.
Brandon Searles was recognized as the Middle District of Louisiana's Freedom 250 Hometown Hero after he stopped an attempted bank robbery at the Regions Bank on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard in May 2025. Searles helped disarm 52-year-old Quarles James Harris, who was later arrested by Baton Rouge Police. Harris later pleaded guilty and is currently awaiting sentencing.
Searles, a private citizen at the time, was in the process of applying to be a deputy at the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. In December 2025, the Marine Reservist graduated from the Capital Area Regional Training Academy.
"It is my honor to recognize Brandon for his selflessness and bravery. Without hesitation, he took action that day to protect his fellow neighbors from a very dangerous situation. He has served our country as a Marine and continues to serve our community as a deputy. We are very fortunate to have Brandon as our Hometown Hero," U.S. Attorney Kurt L. Wall said.
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