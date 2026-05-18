Big moments in big games: LSU softball rides clutch performances into Super Regionals

BATON ROUGE - No. 16 LSU softball's run through the Baton Rouge Regional saw the Tigers run-rule two different teams and outscore their opponents 23-2. In the regional final against Virginia Tech, the Tigers needed their players to come up big in the game's big moments to advance to Super Regionals. The players did just that.

Alix Franklin, playing out of position, made a catch at the wall to rob the Hokies of a home run in the bottom of the fifth.

"I just can't believe that happened," said Franklin. "That was just so awesome, I've never played outfield before, so to make that catch was just really cool and I'm just glad we're going to Supers."

LSU head coach Beth Torina has been preparing her players for moments like that one all season.

"I tell them all the time that on your journey to the World Series, there will be one play that if you hit the ball 100 times you catch it once," said Torina. You have to go for that play. We've had one every time, maybe we'll have another one next week."

At the plate, LSU senior catcher Maci Bergeron turned in a solid performance in what will be her final regional appearance. Bergeron went 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs in the regional final against Virginia Tech.

"It means a lot to me," said Bergeron. "There are parts of this season that didn't go the way I wanted it to, but having the weekend that I had for regionals and taking my team to Supers and helping them do that means everything to me."

Senior pitcher Paytn Monticelli also came up big for LSU against the Hokies. After Virginia Tech put up five hits and two runs (one unearned) against Monticelli in the first two innings, she rebounded by retiring the final 16 batters she faced. The Hokies did not have a baserunner from the third inning on.

"I was like, I have everything I need to succeed, now I'm just going to go," said Monticelli. "I actually just went for it and didn't hold anything back."

LSU will travel to Tuscaloosa, Al. to face top-seeded Alabama. Game one of the Tuscaloosa Super Regional is scheduled for Friday, May 22, at 6:00 p.m.