WBRZ Investigative Unit: New video allegedly shows deadly drugs being prepared inside cell at Elayn Hunt

ST. GABRIEL - Video leaked exclusively to the WBRZ Investigative Unit shows an inmate allegedly preparing the deadly drug 'mojo' inside their cell at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center.

Mojo is a synthetic marijuana that is sprayed onto paper, which can be mixed with almost anything, and is suspected to have caused several deaths within the prison just this year.

The new video comes to us just a week after Warden Keithe Turner announced he was stepping down, and just a few days after we showed you some of the drugs that were circulating within the prison.

In the video, the inmate, who asked to be called 'Popeye,' claims the drugs he's preparing are compliments of an EHCC assistant warden.

"Well, one of the wardens over here at Elayn Hunt wanted to make sure everybody had a good Christmas, so he brought me a special little mix of spray to make sure everybody had a good Christmas."

Popeye tells us he buys and sells these drugs inside the prison regularly.

"We still have families out there that we got to support," he said.

He told us about how drugs like fentanyl, crystal meth, mojo, and crack have infiltrated EHCC.

"It's a business."

Popeye alleges he gets the drugs directly from Department of Corrections employees, including an assistant warden.

Since no charges have been filed, the WBRZ Investigative Unit is declining to name that employee - but it’s something we've been hearing from different sources for more than a year now.

In 2020, during COVID, St. Gabriel Police busted Elayn Hunt Cadet Destanie Ruiz with $100,000 worth of drugs, phones, and a pistol.

Last year, a K-9 unit found drugs inside a prison electronic technician's car.

DOC officials have claimed previously that they do not know how the drugs are getting in, because if they did, they would stop it.

DOC once again declined an interview with us. Instead, the department sent the following statement:

The department takes all deaths in custody, along with any allegations of malfeasance, seriously. Being these deaths are still under investigation, the department does not have any additional statements regarding Elayn Hunt Correctional Center.