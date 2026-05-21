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15-year-old dead, second person in critical condition after shooting along Wooddale Boulevard

1 hour 47 minutes 18 seconds ago Thursday, May 21 2026 May 21, 2026 May 21, 2026 3:07 PM May 21, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE -  A 15-year-old was killed and a second person is in critical condition following a shooting on Wooddale Boulevard and Lobwood Drive on Wednesday, police confirmed.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has identified the teen killed in a shooting on Wednesday as 15-year-old Tyruan Dunn. Police said a second victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening gunshot injuries.

First responders said the call was reported as a shooting near the intersection of Wooddale Boulevard and Lobwood Drive around 5:30 p.m. in Baton Rouge.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Dunn was found on the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds; he died on the scene.

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Anyone having information relative to this shooting investigation is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869.

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