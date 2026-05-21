Latest Weather Blog
15-year-old dead, second person in critical condition after shooting along Wooddale Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - A 15-year-old was killed and a second person is in critical condition following a shooting on Wooddale Boulevard and Lobwood Drive on Wednesday, police confirmed.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has identified the teen killed in a shooting on Wednesday as 15-year-old Tyruan Dunn. Police said a second victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening gunshot injuries.
First responders said the call was reported as a shooting near the intersection of Wooddale Boulevard and Lobwood Drive around 5:30 p.m. in Baton Rouge.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Dunn was found on the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds; he died on the scene.
Trending News
Anyone having information relative to this shooting investigation is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge's Valor Gallery honors fallen service members ahead of Memorial Day
-
One person in critical condition after fire at Jefferson Highway apartment complex
-
Elayn Hunt employee arrested, fired after allegedly having sex with an inmate
-
Louisiana House committee OKs amendment making small changes to proposed congressional map
-
BRPD: Man injured after being struck with gun during dispute at Plank...
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball sees season come to an early end in SEC Tournament...
-
LSU baseball facing more drama in critical SEC Tournament contest
-
LSU softball heating up at the right time
-
LSU baseball makes final push to save their season
-
LSU softball takes down Virginia Tech to win Baton Rouge Regional, advances...