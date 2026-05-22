TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Crashes along I-10 eastbound near Slidell cause traffic delays approaching state line

SLIDELL — Multiple crashes along I-10 eastbound near Slidell caused traffic backups heading toward the Louisiana and Mississippi state line.

Louisiana State Police and other first responders went to the scene, a news release from LSP at 6:37 a.m. said.

The roadway is down to one lane near Pearl River, state traffic officials said.

"Motorists are encouraged to take an alternate route using Interstate 59," LSP added, noting that travelers should adjust their routes leaving the state accordingly.