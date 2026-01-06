WBRZ Investigative Unit: Elayn Hunt inmate found dead in cell Sunday

ST. GABRIEL - An Elayn Hunt inmate was found dead in his cell Sunday afternoon after a fight with his cellmate, officials said.

The Department of Corrections said the inmate, 23-year-old Javonta Broden, was found unresponsive around 1 p.m. in his cell. After rounds of CPR, the inmate was pronounced dead an hour later.

The DOC said the inmate and his cellmate, 44-year-old Louis Keller, were involved in an altercation but did not detail what happened. An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.

Broden was serving five 30-year sentences for five counts of attempted first-degree murder in East Baton Rouge Parish that occurred on May 10, 2020, and one 30-year sentence for a Sept. 11, 2020, manslaughter in East Baton Rouge Parish. All six sentences were being served concurrently, officials said.

He arrived at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center on July 22 after serving a portion of his sentence at other facilities in the state, officials added.

Keller is serving five years for a third offense domestic abuse battery and three years for a domestic abuse battery child endangerment that happened on Feb. 16, 2020, in Caddo Parish. He was set to be in prison for eight years.

On June 20, 2022, after serving his necessary incarceration time, Keller was released onto good-time parole supervision, officials added. He violated the conditions of his release, and his good-time parole was revoked on May 17. Keller arrived at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center on Aug. 19 after serving a portion of his sentence at other jails.

An autopsy has been requested by the Department of Corrections. Possible criminal charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and the autopsy.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit has done multiple reports about conditions inside Elayn Hunt. Whistleblowers and inmates have told WBRZ that there are widespread drug problems inside the facility. In August, State Police announced it was opening an investigation into alleged misconduct.