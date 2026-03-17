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State police issue Level II alert for missing Zachary teenager
ZACHARY — A 17-year-old from Zachary has gone missing, Louisiana State Police say.
Kailey Ann Marie Pounds was last seen at her home along Munson Road in Zachary on Monday night, LSP said. She was discovered missing around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Pounds is a white female with blue eyes and straight brown hair. LSP says she stands about 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.
Troopers believe she is traveling on foot in an unknown direction.
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Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Zachary Police Department at 225-654-1921 or 911.
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