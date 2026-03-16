Tangipahoa deputies seeking person suspected of stealing septic tank parts for resale

AMITE — Police are searching for a man accused of stealing septic tank parts and trying to sell them online.

Gilbert Bruce Starkey Jr., 41, is wanted on two counts of felony theft, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

Police say someone reported an air compressor and blower missing from a septic tank at a home on Oscar Starkey Lane on Feb. 12. Two more reports came in about septic tank parts stolen from a business on Pumpkin Center Road.

Each piece of equipment is valued at more than $1,500.

Detectives say they found social media posts by Starkey attempting to sell similar items.