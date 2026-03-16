49°
Latest Weather Blog
Tangipahoa deputies seeking person suspected of stealing septic tank parts for resale
AMITE — Police are searching for a man accused of stealing septic tank parts and trying to sell them online.
Gilbert Bruce Starkey Jr., 41, is wanted on two counts of felony theft, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.
Police say someone reported an air compressor and blower missing from a septic tank at a home on Oscar Starkey Lane on Feb. 12. Two more reports came in about septic tank parts stolen from a business on Pumpkin Center Road.
Each piece of equipment is valued at more than $1,500.
Trending News
Detectives say they found social media posts by Starkey attempting to sell similar items.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Country star making tour stop in Baton Rouge in September
-
Rare North Louisiana earthquakes raise questions about possible causes
-
President Donald Trump says countries 'on the way', asks other nations to...
-
Baton Rouge Fire Department provides cancer screening for firefighters
-
St. Luke's Episcopal Church launches campaign to rebuild following a 2024 fire
Sports Video
-
Southern football starts spring practice under new head coach
-
Selection Sunday: Southern women back in March Madness after SWAC Championship
-
Selection Sunday: LSU women's basketball to play No. 15 Jacksonville in first...
-
Chio's perfect scores help propel LSU past Arkansas on senior night
-
LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson honored by Kay Yow Cancer Fund