East Baton Rouge Parish Library builds new community tool to teach residents about parish operations

BATON ROUGE — Residents in East Baton Rouge Parish were invited to a series of free community sessions where residents can help shape a community tool meant to help residents understand how the parish operates.

Data Samurai, in partnership with the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, is building a community tool using data from Baton Rouge to help residents understand parish budgets, public services, workforce and neighborhood-level metrics.

Residents at the sessions will help ensure that what gets built reflects the community's needs.

The sessions will take place from March 16 to May 14 at various libraries throughout the Baton Rouge area.

Residents can register for sessions at their local library here.