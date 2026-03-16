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Vandalized St. Mary Parish school reopens Tuesday

1 hour 21 minutes 29 seconds ago Monday, March 16 2026 Mar 16, 2026 March 16, 2026 8:18 PM March 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

FRANKLIN - Students will return to W. P. Foster Elementary School on Tuesday after having a virtual learning day Monday due to vandalism at the school. 

The St. Mary Parish Public Schools said Sunday that students would do at-home learning to start off the week, while staff would report to work. 

On Monday evening, the school system said the campus had been cleaned and restored. 

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"We extend our sincere appreciation and gratitude to the faculty, staff, and district maintenance teams for their dedicated efforts and commitment to excellence," the school system said. 

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