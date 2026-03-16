Vandalized St. Mary Parish school reopens Tuesday

FRANKLIN - Students will return to W. P. Foster Elementary School on Tuesday after having a virtual learning day Monday due to vandalism at the school.

The St. Mary Parish Public Schools said Sunday that students would do at-home learning to start off the week, while staff would report to work.

On Monday evening, the school system said the campus had been cleaned and restored.

"We extend our sincere appreciation and gratitude to the faculty, staff, and district maintenance teams for their dedicated efforts and commitment to excellence," the school system said.