Four arrested on multiple felony drug charges following investigation by Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office

NAPOLEONVILLE — The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of four people on multiple felony drug charges following an investigation by the sheriff's office Narcotics division and the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole.

According to the sheriff's office, on Friday, deputies, along with agents from Probation and Parole, went to a residence on Highway 402 to conduct a probation and parole compliance check.

A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine, assorted drug paraphernalia and marijuana.

Chad A. LeBlanc, 60, Nichole Marie Bolotte, 46, Charlie A. Hayden, 46, and Patti S. Uriegas, 33, were all arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish detention center on drug charges, including possession of methamphetamine.

LeBlanc was also charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bolotte and Hayden were additionally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.