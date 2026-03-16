Inmate death reported at East Feliciana Parish Prison

CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office revealed the identity of an inmate who died at the East Feliciana Parish Prison on Monday.

According to the sheriff's office, 45-year-old Raymond Gerard Dunn of Jackson was discovered unresponsive in his cell around 6:48 a.m. on March 13.

Emergency responders attempted to revive Dunn; however, he was ultimately pronounced dead by the East Feliciana Parish Coroner's Office.

The death is currently under investigation. Autopsy results are pending.