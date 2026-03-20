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Southern University School of Nursing celebrates Best Nursing School award
BATON ROUGE - The Southern University School of Nursing celebrated being named the best nursing school in the country by Nurse.org.
Southern has received the accolade from the nursing news and education resource two years in a row.
“Being named Best Nursing School in the U.S. for two consecutive years is a tremendous honor, and it affirms the excellence our faculty, staff, students, alumni, and clinical partners bring to this work every day,” Dr. Sandra Brown, dean of the College of Nursing and Allied Health, said.
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The Southern School of Nursing received the award as it is celebrating 40 years of excellence.
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