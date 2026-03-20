68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

35th Cajun Classic Wheelchair Tennis Tournament makes way to Baton Rouge this week

3 days 12 hours 12 minutes ago Tuesday, March 17 2026 Mar 17, 2026 March 17, 2026 8:11 AM March 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

BATON ROUGE - The Paula G. Manship YMCA is "serving up" a good time this week for the 35th Cajun Classic Wheelchair Tennis Tournament.

Over the course of the week, 150 wheelchair tennis players from 20 countries and 22 states will be in the capital city for the Grand Slam. At least 75 of the world's top-ranked professionals, including the winners of the recent Australian Open and other Grand Slam tournaments, will compete.

The tournament will run from March 17 through the 22 at the Paula G. Manship YMCA.

Trending News

Admission to the tournament is free, and all matches will begin at 9 a.m. each day, continuing into the evenings until all matches are complete.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days