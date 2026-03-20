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35th Cajun Classic Wheelchair Tennis Tournament makes way to Baton Rouge this week
BATON ROUGE - The Paula G. Manship YMCA is "serving up" a good time this week for the 35th Cajun Classic Wheelchair Tennis Tournament.
Over the course of the week, 150 wheelchair tennis players from 20 countries and 22 states will be in the capital city for the Grand Slam. At least 75 of the world's top-ranked professionals, including the winners of the recent Australian Open and other Grand Slam tournaments, will compete.
The tournament will run from March 17 through the 22 at the Paula G. Manship YMCA.
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Admission to the tournament is free, and all matches will begin at 9 a.m. each day, continuing into the evenings until all matches are complete.
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