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Vacant home along Iberia Street catches fire Sunday

3 hours 25 minutes 45 seconds ago Monday, March 16 2026 Mar 16, 2026 March 16, 2026 8:42 PM March 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A vacant home along Iberia Street caught on fire Monday night and investigators are still working to determine what started it. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire happened at a home on Iberia, just off of Scenic Highway, around 6 p.m. 

Firefighters said flames were found in one bedroom and all the damage was contained to the area.

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No foul play is suspected. 

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