Vacant home along Iberia Street catches fire Sunday

BATON ROUGE - A vacant home along Iberia Street caught on fire Monday night and investigators are still working to determine what started it.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire happened at a home on Iberia, just off of Scenic Highway, around 6 p.m.

Firefighters said flames were found in one bedroom and all the damage was contained to the area.

No foul play is suspected.