WBRZ INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Another inmate dead at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center, DOC says

9 hours 44 minutes 28 seconds ago Monday, March 09 2026 Mar 9, 2026 March 09, 2026 9:35 AM March 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GABRIEL — An inmate at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center died on Friday, according to officials from the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections. 

The inmate was identified as 42-year-old David Closson. The cause of death is undetermined at this time, and an autopsy has been requested. 

This is the most recent in a long string of deaths reported at the facility. 

WBRZ has reported on numerous problems at the facility dating to August 2024. 

