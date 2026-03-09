78°
WBRZ INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Another inmate dead at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center, DOC says
ST. GABRIEL — An inmate at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center died on Friday, according to officials from the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections.
The inmate was identified as 42-year-old David Closson. The cause of death is undetermined at this time, and an autopsy has been requested.
This is the most recent in a long string of deaths reported at the facility.
WBRZ has reported on numerous problems at the facility dating to August 2024.
