WBRZ INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Another inmate dead at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center, DOC says

ST. GABRIEL — An inmate at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center died on Friday, according to officials from the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections.

The inmate was identified as 42-year-old David Closson. The cause of death is undetermined at this time, and an autopsy has been requested.

This is the most recent in a long string of deaths reported at the facility.

WBRZ has reported on numerous problems at the facility dating to August 2024.