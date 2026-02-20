83°
Latest Weather Blog
DOC: Two more inmate deaths over past week confirmed at Elayn Hunt Correctional
ST. GABRIEL - Two more deaths were confirmed at Elayn Hunt Correctional over the past week, the Department of Corrections said.
Officials said two inmates, Jerrold Thompson and Walter Wiley, died. Thompson died on February 15 and Wiley died on February 20. This is the latest in a long string of deaths connected to the facility.
Trending News
The cause of death in both cases is undetermined and autopsies have been ordered for each. The deaths are under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman swimming in BREC nature preserve dies after being hospitalized
-
Supreme Court strikes down Trumps sweeping tariffs, upending central plank of economic...
-
EBR School Board discusses proposed St. George district amid plans for school...
-
WBRZ's JP takes the field with LSU baseball's Jay Johnson as he...
-
West Baton Rouge launches new app for residents to report issues
Sports Video
-
WBRZ's JP takes the field with LSU baseball's Jay Johnson as he...
-
Southern's Givens and Fuller participate in HBCU Legacy Bowl
-
LSU baseball prepares for trip to Jax College Baseball Classic
-
LSU baseball tops Nicholls in mid-day mid-week game
-
Southern baseball falls to UNO at Lee Hines Stadium