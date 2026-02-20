83°
DOC: Two more inmate deaths over past week confirmed at Elayn Hunt Correctional

By: Adam Burruss

ST. GABRIEL - Two more deaths were confirmed at Elayn Hunt Correctional over the past week, the Department of Corrections said.

Officials said two inmates, Jerrold Thompson and Walter Wiley, died. Thompson died on February 15 and Wiley died on February 20. This is the latest in a long string of deaths connected to the facility. 

The cause of death in both cases is undetermined and autopsies have been ordered for each. The deaths are under investigation.

