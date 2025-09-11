74°
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Tropical Storm Lee devastates Livingston Parish

Thursday, September 11 2025
DENHAM SPRINGS — This week in WBRZ history, the cleanup effort after Tropical Storm Lee was well underway in Livingston Parish. 

A relatively weak storm initially, Tropical Storm Lee became a disaster for Livingston Parish in September 2011. 

Up to 16 inches of rain fell across the parish. But the main concern was the storm surge that came in from the lakes. As a result, 250 homes were flooded in Livingston Parish alone.

The devastation would be made worse a year later when Hurricane Isaac made landfall, hitting many people who were still picking up the pieces from Lee. 

More than six feet of storm surge pushed into Springfield, Killian, Maurepas and lower Ascension Parish during Isaac. 

