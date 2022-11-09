82°
Latest Weather Blog
WBRZ CFO Ralph Bender receives Golden Deeds award for decades of volunteering
BATON ROUGE - Longtime WBRZ employee and CFO Ralph Bender received the Golden Deeds award Nov. 8 in recognition of his decades of volunteering.
The Advocate describes the award as "the most prestigious award in the Greater Baton Rouge area."
"Since its inception in 1942, it has been awarded to only one outstanding recipient each year for philanthropic service to the community. The actions and service of the recipients have made the community a better place to live and work."
Trending News
Bender received the award for dedicating decades of his life to offering financial advice to nonprofits around the capital area.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Status quo: Incumbents coast to reelection in local Congressional races
-
Changes expected in EBR schoolboard after contentious elections
-
Senator John Kennedy reelection speech
-
I-10 widening project could affect emergency response times; EMS working on a...
-
LSU sitting at No. 7 in newest CFP rankings
Sports Video
-
LSU sitting at No. 7 in newest CFP rankings
-
Saints vs. Ravens loss
-
Here's where you can visit the National Championship trophy during its Baton...
-
McKinley Panthers put fight back in their football after bench-clearing brawl early...
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens