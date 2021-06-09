WBRZ becomes first-in-nation to offer sports betting network to local TV viewers

BATON ROUGE – WBRZ Plus and sports betting network VSiN announced a first-of-its-kind broadcasting partnership Wednesday.

The partnership makes sports betting shows available to over-the-air television viewers. WBRZ Plus is available with an antenna on channel 2.2, Cox channel 1011, Eatel channel 2 and streaming on WBRZ.com and connected TV devices.

VSiN is a unique sports betting network providing news, analysis and insights that help bettors make informed wagering decisions. VSiN broadcasts originate from sports books at the heart of Las Vegas. Among its commentators seen on WBRZ Plus are Gill Alexander, LSU graduate Matt Brown and Danielle Alvari.

VSiN broadcasts will be seen on WBRZ Plus weekdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday broadcasts are all afternoon from 3 to 6.

Shows seen on WBRZ Plus are "A Numbers Game" and "Prime Time Action" and are among VSiN's most popular.

VSiN shows across its daily schedule also feature former NFL boss Michael Lombardi and Brent Musburger. VSiN is a subsidiary of DraftKings, Inc.

Baton Rouge is an ideal market to expand into local broadcasting because of LSU and the SEC, VSiN founder and CEO Brian Musburger said.

“You’d be hard pressed to find fans more passionate than folks in SEC country and we couldn’t be more excited to bring our unique sports betting content to Baton Rouge,” he said in a statement.

“We’re thrilled to be able to collaborate with innovative providers like WBRZ, who are ahead of the curve in educating their audience, having recognized the growth in this type of content,” Musburger added.

The partnership between VSiN and WBRZ comes as Louisiana paves the way for sports betting possibly as early as the fall – just in time for football. Earlier this month, the legislature backed proposals awaiting the governor’s signature that organizes online betting, including mobile and retail betting.

“We knew we wanted to get ahead of the legislative process and start to educate our audience on sports betting before it kicks off here in Louisiana. We wanted to find the best in the business to help introduce folks to sports betting and there just wasn’t anyone better than VSiN to do that,” WBRZ’s marketing director, Noah Kozinko said.

WBRZ Plus now features more live, original content than any other local streaming provider in Baton Rouge, with exclusive newscasts, sports reports and breaking news as it happens.

WBRZ Plus simulcasts all WBRZ newscasts and features exclusive newscasts from 7-nine weekday mornings, 6:30 p.m. weekday evenings and 10:35 weeknights. Across WBRZ and WBRZ Plus, the WBRZ News team broadcasts more news than any other outlet in Baton Rouge.

