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WBRSO: Brusly man charged with attempted murder after firing at passing vehicle
BRUSLY - Authorities say a man was arrested after he allegedly used a stolen firearm to open fire at a vehicle just yards away from his Brusly home Monday.
According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Travis Duncan shot at three people inside of a vehicle in the 6400 block of South River Road around noon Monday. Deputies were called to the scene and found a bullet hole in the victim's vehicle along with shell casings on the ground.
The victims identified Duncan as the shooter and deputies soon found him at his home, just yards away from where the shooting took place. Due to Duncan's extensive violent criminal history, deputies called the West Baton Rouge Crisis Response Team to the scene.
Deputies believed Duncan was armed and barricaded in the residence. After numerous futile attempts to make contact with Duncan, the response team made entry and Duncan was arrested without incident.
Inside of the home was a handgun reported stolen from Baton Rouge Police Department which bore similar characteristics to the casings found at the scene.
Duncan was arrested and charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.
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