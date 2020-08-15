78°
WBR Parish will offer 2 mobile COVID-19 testing sites this week

By: Zandria Thomas

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - West Baton Rouge Parish will offer free COVID-19 testing at two new sites this week.

West Baton Rouge Parish is partnering with Arbor Health Clinic, GOHSEP, the Louisiana Air
National Guard, LDH and Southeast Community Health Systems to bring two new mobile testing site to the parish next week. 

Free testing will be available on Monday, August 3 at the West Baton Rouge Community Center located at 749 N. Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen. Hours of operation will be from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

You can pre-register at doineedacovid19test.com. There will be staff onsite to help people register if you are unable to do so before arriving at the test site location. 

On Tuesday, August 4, 2020 testing will be available at William & Lee Park located at 1631 Louisiana Ave. in Port Allen from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

At both testing sites a face covering and ID will be required for testing. All Children under the age of 18, must be accompanied by an adult.

