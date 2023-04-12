Wayne Sims former LSU basketball player has passed away

Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - Wayne Sims, a former LSU basketball player and father to slain Tigers star Wayde Sims, passed away.

Sources tell WBRZ that Sims died after he reportedly collapsed at work. Officials said that it appeared Sims died of natural causes early Wednesday morning.

Wayne Sims played on the LSU Basketball team from 1987 to 1991, competing alongside the likes of Shaquille O'Neal. His son, Wayde, was gunned down after he tried to intervene in a street fight that happened after a concert in 2018.

Wayde's killer, Dyteon Simpson, was sentenced to life in prison last year. Simpson was later found dead in his prison cell from what was believed to be an overdose.

This is a developing story.