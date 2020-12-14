Latest Weather Blog
Wayde Sims Foundation honors legacy of LSU basketball star by helping homeless
BATON ROUGE - The Wayde Sims Foundation is helping families in need to honor the memory of the murdered LSU basketball star.
It was a labor of love Sunday at St. Vincent de Paul. Men, women, and children in need lined up to receive a gift.
"We just want to give back to the community in a positive way," said Wayne Sims, Wayde's father.
The pillows families received were gifts that will keep on giving. They honor Wayde, who in 2018 gave away his own pillow to the homeless not long before he was shot and killed.
On his birthday, the Wayde Sims Foundation is keeping his legacy alive by giving back to those in need.
"Today would have been Wayde's 23rd birthday. A year ago today we formed the Wayde Sims Foundation. Today we're passing out pillows to the homeless in memory of Wayde," said his mother, Fay Sims.
Wayde's father says it's an honor to celebrate Wayde by helping others during the holidays.
"He was a loving, caring person. After his death, we just wanted to do some good things out of the foundation," Wayne explained.
Michael Acaldo is president at St. Vincent de Paul. He says such acts of kindness are much needed, especially during this tough year.
"It's a great example of people who really care in the community, and they're making Wayde's memory live on forever," Acaldo said.
The Wayde Sims Foundation provided a total of 250 pillows and towels to families in need Sunday.
