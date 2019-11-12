Wave of phone scammers, posing as Veterans Admin, target Walker Veterans

WALKER – Officials with the Walker Police Department are urging residents to protect themselves from a scam that targets Veterans and their families.

The con involves people calling from computer-generated phone numbers who claim to be affiliated with the Veterans Administration and saying they're offering a variety of enhanced benefits for veterans, including debt relief.

Authorities say these callers typically have a lot of personal information about their target and initially, simply ask them to confirm the information. But their next step is to try and obtain more private data from their target.

Walker police say these scammers are not associated with the Veterans Administration and the best way to handle these kinds of calls is to immediately hang up the phone.