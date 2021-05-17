71°
Water rescues on flooded streets, lightning strikes: Monday evening storm shakes Baton Rouge

Monday, May 17 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Heavy rain flooded streets and sparked a bizarre fire at a home struck by lightning in East Baton Rouge Monday.

A lightning strike at a home in Central caused the home's water heater to catch on fire Monday night.  The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. at an El Ranchitos Avenue home. The lightning struck a water heater's gas line, which quickly went up in blazes, damaging the heater.

According to the Central Fire Department, crews were able to extinguish the fire before the home was damaged. 

Waist-deep water was reported on Coursey Boulevard where the St. George Fire Department said by 10 p.m. Monday, it had performed a number of rescues of drivers who get stuck in rapidly-rising water on Coursey. 

Flooding was also reported along streets near Antioch and Tiger Bend.

Water was creeping toward homes on Tennyson Street, off of Tiger Bend and Hickory Ridge Blvd.

Between 4 and 6 inches of rain fell across the Baton Rouge area before nine o'clock Monday. 

Click HERE for a stream of weather alerts for the area. 

