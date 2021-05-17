Water rescues on flooded streets, lightning strikes: Monday evening storm shakes Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Heavy rain flooded streets and sparked a bizarre fire at a home struck by lightning in East Baton Rouge Monday.

A lightning strike at a home in Central caused the home's water heater to catch on fire Monday night. The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. at an El Ranchitos Avenue home. The lightning struck a water heater's gas line, which quickly went up in blazes, damaging the heater.

A lightning strike to a home on El Ranchitos Ave. caused a gas line to ignite on a water heater. Crews were able to get fire out before it spread to the home. pic.twitter.com/cO4hHgVQQC — Central Fire Dept. (@CentralFireDept) May 18, 2021

According to the Central Fire Department, crews were able to extinguish the fire before the home was damaged.

Waist-deep water was reported on Coursey Boulevard where the St. George Fire Department said by 10 p.m. Monday, it had performed a number of rescues of drivers who get stuck in rapidly-rising water on Coursey.

Flooding was also reported along streets near Antioch and Tiger Bend.

Water was creeping toward homes on Tennyson Street, off of Tiger Bend and Hickory Ridge Blvd.

Water quickly piling up in areas near Baton Rouge. Tennyson St is impassable with about 4 feet deep in the street and beginning to approach house. @NWSNewOrleans pic.twitter.com/tyzPjwgbHy — Christopher (@ulmwxr) May 18, 2021

Between 4 and 6 inches of rain fell across the Baton Rouge area before nine o'clock Monday.

Click HERE for a stream of weather alerts for the area.