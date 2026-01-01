LSU football defensive captain announces he'll return for senior year

BATON ROUGE — LSU linebacker and defensive captain Whit Weeks kicked off the new year by announcing he will play out his senior year in Baton Rouge.

Weeks posted his decision to come back to LSU and play for new head coach Lane Kiffin on social media Thursday.

"College is too much fun to leave, and there is no better place in the country to be right now than Baton Rouge, Louisiana. All I want to do is ball in the purple and gold. See you in September," Weeks said on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whit Weeks (@whit.weeks)

Weeks missed four games in 2025 due to an ankle injury he suffered against Ole Miss. In the eight games he did play, Weeks recorded 31 total tackles, including three tackles for loss and a sack.