71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Car crashes into home off Coursey Boulevard, no injuries reported

53 minutes 23 seconds ago Friday, January 02 2026 Jan 2, 2026 January 02, 2026 7:27 PM January 02, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A car crashed into a home off Coursey Boulevard on Friday night, officials confirmed to WBRZ.

The crash happened on Secretariat Drive; emergency officials said no injuries resulted from the crash.

Trending News

No other information was immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days