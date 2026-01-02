Louisiana furniture store sees limited tariff impact

BATON ROUGE - All Wood Furniture is a local Louisiana furniture store with locations in Baton Rouge and Lafayette. Store leaders said sourcing most materials locally has limited the direct impact of tariffs.

“We try to use the beauty of Cypress, because it's a Louisiana wood. We have craftsmen who have been working on this for years, and our product has a distinct look," Doug Duhon said. Duhon has been a part of his family business for more than 20 years,

Duhon said they have felt little effect from the tariffs President Donald Trump enacted last year, which set a 25% tariff on all imported upholstered furniture, kitchen cabinets and vanities.

Until this week, those tariffs were scheduled to increase in the new year from 25% to 30 and 50%, but the president changed his mind at the end of 2025, announcing he wouldn't implement that increase for 2027.

“As far as tariffs go, we're probably getting some trickle-down effect. We buy Louisiana wood from Louisiana, so gas prices may make it go up or down. We've kept our prices at a reasonable rate to benefit our customers,” he said.

Duhon said the biggest economic impact for him from the tariffs came from products his company uses to finish furniture.

“The company we use to make it as a well-known national manufacturer, they're probably pulling chemicals or whatever they're putting in it all around the world, and that might affect them with their constant raising of prices, usually, stains, lacquers, that we use anything to do with finishing.”

Duhon said his company was affected by the fluctuation in gas prices, but he remains committed to absorbing and increasing costs instead of passing them on to his customers.