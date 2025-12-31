45°
LSU women's basketball opens SEC schedule with ranked opponent

2 hours 28 minutes 34 seconds ago Wednesday, December 31 2025 Dec 31, 2025 December 31, 2025 8:37 PM December 31, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team begins the new year with a marquee matchup Thursday night at the Maravich Center.

After going undefeated in non-conference play, the No. 5 Tigers host No. 11 Kentucky at 7 p.m. Thursday.

LSU leads the nation in scoring, with 108 points a game. Kentucky, 12-1 on the season, has the third-best scoring defense in the country, allowing just 50.2 points a game.

